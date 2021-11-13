Rosenblatt Securities Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $322.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $352.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.85.

PYPL opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $183.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.67. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,757,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in PayPal by 1,725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 37,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,727 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

