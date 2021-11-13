Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

