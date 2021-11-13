FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.90.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.37 billion.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.56.

TSE RY opened at C$133.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$127.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$100.35 and a twelve month high of C$134.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$741,775.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,844.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.