Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,003 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $464.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.02.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.