Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.83.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $989.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

