Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 52,252 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,756 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 63.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $245.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.12. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. ACNB’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.