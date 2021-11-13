Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Gulf Resources worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Resources by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GURE opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

