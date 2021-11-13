Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.20% of Kaspien worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kaspien by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSPN opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.24. Kaspien Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50. Kaspien had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaspien Holdings Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSPN. TheStreet upgraded Kaspien from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

