Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

NYSE SI opened at $212.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $230.58.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,928,214 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.