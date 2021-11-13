Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:GTMEY opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. Globe Telecom has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $69.92.
About Globe Telecom
