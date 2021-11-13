Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GTMEY opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. Globe Telecom has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $69.92.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

