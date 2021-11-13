Compass (NYSE:COMP) PT Lowered to $18.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 57.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE:COMP opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. Compass has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

