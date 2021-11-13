Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $745,096.55 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $745,096.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
