Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $745,096.55 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $745,096.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.