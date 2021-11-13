GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoHealth in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.32.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 110.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 649,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter worth about $5,079,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoHealth by 217.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last ninety days. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

