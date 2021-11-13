-$0.39 EPS Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $6.40 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 391,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

