Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells $1,146,600.00 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TRGP stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

