CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.37.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

CBAY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 117,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 480,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.