Brokers Issue Forecasts for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

