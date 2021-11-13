Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PSHG stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

