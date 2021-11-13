FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reduced by Analyst

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

