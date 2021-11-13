Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OCUL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $533.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,222 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

