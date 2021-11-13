FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Raised by Analyst

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $868.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

