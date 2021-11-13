Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zymeworks Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Zymeworks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.76) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.52). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 29.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $871,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $983,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

