FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issued By Oppenheimer

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.76) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.68). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.80) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a current ratio of 19.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

