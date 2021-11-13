Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 50,200 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Olympic Steel worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 187.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73,678 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.