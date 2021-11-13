T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,560,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in T2 Biosystems were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.18. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

T2 Biosystems Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

