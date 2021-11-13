William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.
The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
About The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.
Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.