SVB Leerink Comments on Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.95. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

