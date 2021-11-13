Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.58% of Mastech Digital worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 409.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.