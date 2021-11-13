Northern Trust Corp Acquires 10,816 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Upstart were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,330,111 shares of company stock worth $533,999,017 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $264.18 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.73.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.