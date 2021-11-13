Northern Trust Corp Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,246 in the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

CRTX stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $426.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.27. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

