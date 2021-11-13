Northern Trust Corp Takes $10.96 Million Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,957,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of agilon health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

agilon health stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,242,917 shares of company stock valued at $528,110,041 over the last 90 days.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

