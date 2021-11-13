Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,932 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,932 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DZS were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DZS by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in DZS by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 356,282 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth $6,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DZS by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. DZS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.24.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

