WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.31

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.31 and last traded at $81.30, with a volume of 362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

