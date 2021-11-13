Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.41

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 16951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

