TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Down 5.3%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.57. 17,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 723,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

