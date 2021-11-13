Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 9.8%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares shot up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.01. 105,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,107,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna began coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $2,272,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,135.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $188,719,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stem by 75.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,681 shares during the period. Finally, General Electric Co. bought a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at $56,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

