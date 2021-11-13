Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 77,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 727,115 shares.The stock last traded at $18.87 and had previously closed at $18.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $142,253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $50,561,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $23,791,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $19,933,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $19,761,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

