Comparing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CVR Medical alerts:

This table compares CVR Medical and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 2.16 Profound Medical $7.30 million 33.68 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -8.68

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A -11.55% 26.27% Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CVR Medical and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33

Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Profound Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than CVR Medical.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.