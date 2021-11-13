Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,627 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Renasant by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Renasant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,544,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after buying an additional 157,261 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.52 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

