Oppenheimer Boosts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $42.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,612 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $37,016,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

