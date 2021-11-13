ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities lowered shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has $8.50 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of ZIX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get ZIX alerts:

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $482.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. ZIX has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.