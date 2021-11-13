Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT Raised to $19.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

VRRM stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $17,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,317,500 shares of company stock worth $136,101,550 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,449,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

