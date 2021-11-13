SVB Leerink Raises Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $40.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

XENE opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

