Northern Trust Corp Has $11.21 Million Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,041,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,250 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Agenus were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agenus Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.