Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,061 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHH opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 336.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

