Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $149.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.10 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $118.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $505.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.62 million to $519.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $673.86 million, with estimates ranging from $672.32 million to $675.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

