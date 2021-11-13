$224.16 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report sales of $224.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.72 million to $225.60 million. Albany International posted sales of $226.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $912.05 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $998.08 million, with estimates ranging from $987.94 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. Albany International has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

