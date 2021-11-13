Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after buying an additional 603,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 429,408 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $20,880,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

