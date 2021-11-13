33,824 Shares in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVAN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

