Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 132,721 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,721 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $75,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $86.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.09. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

